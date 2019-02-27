MONT BELVIEU, Texas — Orangefield's "Cardiac Cats" met their match in the Class 3A Regional Quarterfinals, as tenth ranked Coldspring walked out of Barbers Hill's Field House with a 75-58 win. The Trojans were led by Jacoby Bishop's 31 points.

Facing a large deficit heading into the fourth quarter, the Bobcats showed the type of team they had been all season, fighting until the end of regulation.

The loss wraps up a (29-9) campaign that saw Orangefield reach the Regional Quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

Junior Valentin Catt used his big frame to lead the Bobcats with 15 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.