MONT BELVIEU, Texas — Orangefield's season came to a close with a 68-49 loss against Coldspring in the Area Round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Faith Fregia led the Lady Bobcats with 18 points, but it wasn't enough as Jennifer Willis' team had their season ended at (30-7).

Colspring advances to the Regional Quarterfinals where they'll face fourth ranked Woodville.