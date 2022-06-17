CHRISTUS Health All-Star Classic continues with volleyball and basketball games

Local high school all-stars continue to battle it out in the CHRISTUS Health All-Star Classic

WINNIE, Texas — It's been an action packed week with the CHRISTUS Health All-Star Classic taking over Southeast Texas.

Following a night of soccer and another on the diamond, it was time for volleyball and basketball stars to battle it out at East Chambers High School.

Things got started Thursday afternoon with the West defeating the East 3-1 on the volleyball court.

The West, led by MVP Trinity Provost from Hardin-Jefferson, took the first two sets before seeing the East roar back in the third, 25-19.

Bridge City's Harlee Tupper, who was named the East MVP, led the charge for the East.

The momentum carried over into the fourth set before the West got things going again. They would clinch things with a 25-16 victory.

Once the net was removed it was time for some girls basketball action.

After a grueling physical four quarters, the East rallied for 35-34 win. Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Asia Booker hit what would turn into the game-winner late in the fourth quarter.

Following the game Warren's Karlie Moss earned MVP honors for the East, while Crosby's Sequoia Carrol earned the nod for the West.

Things would wrap up with a wild boys basketball battle that needed overtime.

The West had just enough to pull off an 84-83 win in Buccaneer Gym, despite a great effort by East MVP Michael Wardlow from West Orange-Stark.

Crosby's Sean Elkinton was named MVP for the West after an impressive performance as well.