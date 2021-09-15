Bridge City's Harlee Tupper is the 409Sports Athlete of The Week!

Tupper continues to lead state ranked Bridge City volleyball team

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City's Lady Cards are already making a name for themselves this season. However, Senior Harlee Tupper is leading the attack.

Head Coach Savanah DeLuna has been impressed with her play.

"Harlee is an intense player she works hard everyday on the court and in practice. She gets after it. She's a great kid. She shows up for her teammates every time."

Tupper says her team and her coach helped her become the player she is today.

I've worked so hard and me and my teammates have worked so hard in practice. Coach DeLuna and all her pointers like being quick and scrappy in the back roads but we've been training for that.

Not only is Tupper a great volleyball player but she also excels outside of her sport according to her coach.

"Harlee excels in the classroom. Her teachers always have positive things to say about her. She's the perfect representation of Bridge City High School."

Once Tupper graduates she hopes to play volleyball in college. She said she'd like to play for LSU or SFA.

Coach DeLuna says Tupper is the type of leader any team would be luck to have.

"Harlee's a super positive player. She leads by example and the teams follows. She keeps the tempo up."

But for now Tupper is focusing on winning district with her teammates and says Coach DeLuna is setting the team up to reach that goal.