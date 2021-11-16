Bridge City's Caryss Carpenter signs with Sam Houston State

Carpenter will run track for the Bearkats

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — One of the top track athletes in Southeast Texas is heading to Huntsville, as Bridge City's Caryss Carpenter signed her national letter of intent with Sam Houston State.

The senior standout has been dominant on the volleyball court as well as the track during her time wearing the red and white.

Carpenter is the defending district champion in multiple events including 100 meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump.

She also qualified for regionals in four events last season after advancing to the Area meet in five events.