Bridge City sweeps rival Orangefield, 3-0

Bridge City defends home court against Orangefield

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Rivalry week between Bridge City and Orangefield got underway Tuesday night with the Lady Cardinals sweeping the Lady Bobcats.

Playing with a young lineup, Bridge City was able to fend off Orangefield in the opening set by the slimmest of margins, 26-24.

The second set was another battle with Big Red holding off the Lady Bobcats, 25-20.

From there Bridge City (5-4) would cruise to their fifth win on the season, 25-15.

Carter Doiron had big night on the court, finishing with 16 kills and an ace. Meanwhile Orangefield (3-6) was paced by Mackenzie Haley's six kills.

Bridge City will be back in action Thursday at the Dayton Tournament, while Orangefield will host a tournament through the weekend.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

NON-DISTRICT

Bridge City 3 Orangefield 0

(26-24, 25-20, 25-15)

Nederland 3 West Brook 0

(25-11, 25-11, 25-20)

Kelly 3 Kirbyville 0

(29-27, 25-18, 25-20)

Hamshire-Fannett 3 Beaumont United 0

(25-7, 25-12, 25-16)