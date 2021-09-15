Bridge City sweeps Orangefield in district action

ORANGEFIELD, Texas — Coming off a BISD/YMBL Tournament Championship, Bridge City picked up right where they left off this weekend.
The tenth ranked Lady Cardinals swept rival Orangefield (25-18, 25-22, 25-16).
Demi Carter led the way with ten kills and two blocks, while Harlee Tupper had another solid night with seven kills, three aces, one block and 16 digs.
Other top performers for Bridge City included Morgan Louvier (6 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 9 digs), Caryss Carpenter (4 kills, 2 aces, 14 digs) and Taryn Doiron (2 kills, 2 aces and 26 assists).
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
21-4A
Huffman Hargrave 3 Hardin-Jefferson 1
(25-22, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23)
22-4A
Bridge City 3 Orangefield 0
(25-18, 25-22, 25-16)
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 West Orange-Stark 0
(25-14, 25-15, 25-12)
22-3A
Buna 3 Newton 1