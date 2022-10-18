Bridge City stays perfect in 19-4A with sweep of Lumberton

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City improved to (10-0) in 19-4A with a sweep of Lumberton Tuesday night in front of a pinked out crowd in Cardinal Gym.
The Lady Cardinals won the first two sets by identical 25-18 scores before closing things out with a 25-17 win in the third.
19th ranked Bridge City will continue district play Friday at home against Jasper, while Lumberton will try to bounce back at Vidor.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
21-6A
Kingwood 3 West Brook 0
Summer Creek 3 Beaumont United 0
17-5A
Nederland 3 Baytown Lee 0
Port Neches-Groves 3 Port Arthur Memorial 0
19-4A
#19 Bridge City 3 Lumberton 0
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 Jasper 0
20-4A
Liberty 3 Hamshire-Fannett 1
Hardin-Jefferson 3 Livingston 1
22-3A
Orangefield 3 Buna 2
26-1A
#4 Chester 3 Spurger 0