Bridge City stays perfect in 19-4A with sweep of Lumberton

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City improved to (10-0) in 19-4A with a sweep of Lumberton Tuesday night in front of a pinked out crowd in Cardinal Gym.

The Lady Cardinals won the first two sets by identical 25-18 scores before closing things out with a 25-17 win in the third.

19th ranked Bridge City will continue district play Friday at home against Jasper, while Lumberton will try to bounce back at Vidor.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

21-6A

Kingwood 3 West Brook 0

Summer Creek 3 Beaumont United 0

17-5A

Nederland 3 Baytown Lee 0

Port Neches-Groves 3 Port Arthur Memorial 0

19-4A

#19 Bridge City 3 Lumberton 0

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 3 Jasper 0

20-4A

Liberty 3 Hamshire-Fannett 1

Hardin-Jefferson 3 Livingston 1

22-3A

Orangefield 3 Buna 2