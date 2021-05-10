Bridge City rallies to down Vidor, 3-1

Lady Cardinals stay perfect in district play

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — For the third time this season, Vidor gave Bridge City all they could handle. And once again it was Bridge City coming out on top.

Bridge City, which is ranked fifth in the latest 4A state rankings, dropped the opening set 25-23 before rallying to win the next three to improve to (8-0) in 22-4A play.

The victory also ups the Lady Cardinals record to (32-4) overall for the season.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

21-6A

North Shore 3 West Brook 1



21-5A

Nederland 3 Port Arthur Memorial 1

(25-8, 25-4, 25-10)

Perez (NED) 11 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces

Meaux (NED) 9 kills

Savarino (NED) 19 assists, 3 kills

Wiltz (NED) 10 digs, 2 aces

Johnson (NED) 7 aces



Beaumont United 3 Galena Park 2

(19-25, 27-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11)

21-4A

Hardin-Jefferson def. Hamshire-Fannett

22-4A

(5) Bridge City 3 Vidor 1

Little Cypress-Mauriceville def. Lumberton

Orangefield 3 Silsbee 0

22-3A

East Chambers 3 Kountze 1

(25-20, 26-24, 22-25, 25-13)