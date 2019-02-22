BRIDGE CITY, Texas — 409 Sports preseason number one Bridge City is off to solid start to the 2019 season. The Cardinals scored late to down former district rival Orangefield during the opening day of the Bridge City Cardinal Classic at Chuck Young Field.

Tied at two in the fifth, BC got something going with two outs when Cameron Yadon reached on an error by Bobcat pitcher Johnny Armstrong. With runners at the corners following the miscue, Yadon took off on first movement by Armstrong to create a hotbox situation. When the throw was made to second, Tanner Wilson took off from third and was able to slide in safely, giving Bridge City a 3-2 lead.

With time expired in the top of the 6th, Orangefield (0-2) sent the go ahead run to the plate with a runner at first and only one out. Armstrong stepped in the box and sent a shallow foul ball to right field. When the catch was made, the Bobcat base runner was doubled up on the way back to first.

The win was Bridge City's second of the day. In earlier action the Cards topped Port Arthur Memorial, 8-2.

Bridge City (2-0) returns to action at 4 o'clock tomorrow against Nederland.