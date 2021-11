Bridge City and Chester seasons end in Regional Quarterfinals

Lady Cardinals and Lady Jackets come up just short of Regional Tournament

KOUNTZE, Texas — Back in September Bridge City turned some heads when they swept traditional power Huffman Hargrave at the BISD/YMBL Tournament.

Unfortunately for the Lady Cardinals, they couldn't repeat the performance Tuesday night in Kountze.

Bridge City's season came to a close in the 4A Regional Quarterfinals with 3-1 loss to the Lady Falcons (25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 25-12).

Savannah DeLuna's first season leading the Lady Cardinals ends at (39-6), while Huffman Hargrave (45-4) moves on to face China Spring e in the Region III Semifinals.

In Class 1A, Chester was also eliminated in the Regional Quarterfinals. The Lady Jackets were swept by Neches (25-21, 25-17, 25-19).

Chester's season ends at (21-15).

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL



4A Regional Quarterfinals

Huffman Hargrave 3 (4) Bridge City 1

(25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 25-12)

HH (45-4) BC (39-6)

1A Regional Quarterfinals

(4) Neches 3 (6) Chester 0

(25-21, 25-17, 25-19)

NEC (23-14) CHE (21-15)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL



(2) Hardin-Jefferson 106 Port Arthur Memorial 24

HJ (1-0) PAM (0-1)

Ashlon Jackson (HJ) 25 pts

Indian McMahon (HJ) 15 pts

Kendall Sneed (HJ) 14 pts

Molly Beavers (HJ) 12 pts

Chandler Preston-Caver (HJ) 12 pts

Jalyn Wright (HJ) 11 pts