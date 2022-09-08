Bre'Ala Box picks up career win number as PNG tops West Brook

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Bre'Ala Box era at Port Neches-Groves is off to a good star with the Rock-A-Noos leaving West Brook with a 3-1 win.
PNG showed flashes at times in the opening set, pulling away for a 25-17 win.
The Noos would then start clicking on all cylinders in the second set, pounding the Lady Bruins, 25-10.
West Brook took a commanding lead in the third before holding off a PNG charge. The Lady Bruins (0-1) would force a fourth set, 25-22.
Port Neches-Groves (1-0) got things going once again in the fourth, closing things out 25-15.
The Rock-A-Noos will travel down I-10 for the Pasadena Tournament this weekend, while West Brook will host Hardin-Jefferson Friday.
NON-DISTRICT
Port Neches-Groves 3 West Brook 1
(25-17, 25-10, 22-25, 25-15)
Pasadena Rayburn 3 Beaumont United 0
Cleveland 3 Port Arthur Memorial 0
Nederland 3 Huffman Hargrave 1
(25-20, 27-25, 20-25, 25-20)
Johnson 10 kills, 10 digs, 24 assists
Smith 4 kills, 19 digs, 5 aces
Wilts 23 digs, 2 aces
Arnold 10 kills, 2 blocks
Patrizi 8 kills, 3 blocks
Nelson 8 kills, 3 blocks
Bridge City 3 Dayton 0
(25-20, 25-12, 25-14)
Carter 7 kills, 6 aces, 4 blocks
Doiron 6 kills, 6 aces, 22 assists
Louvier 6 kills, 5 aces, 3 blocks
Hardin 3 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1
Hamshire-Fannett 3 Vidor 0
(25-18, 25-12, 25-15)
Hardin-Jefferson 3 Tarkington 0
Anahuac def. Hitchcock
Buan 3 Hemphill 1