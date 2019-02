HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

TUESDAY

6A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Beaumont United Timberwolves vs

George Ranch Longhorns

7:00 pm, La Porte High School

Winner vs Sam Houston Tigers or Bush Broncos

5A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Port Arthur Memorial Titans vs

Madison Marlins

7:00 pm, Campbell Center

Winner vs Pflugerville Connaly Cougars or College Station Cougars

4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Silsbee Tigers vs

Huffman Hargrave Falcons

7:00 pm, East Chambers High School

Winner vs China Spring Cougars or Life Waxahachie Mustangs

3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

East Chambers Buccaneers vs

Central Heights Blue Devils

7:00 pm, Woodville High School

Winner vs Malakoff Tigers or Grandview Zebras

Orangefield Bobcats vs

Coldspring Trojans

7:00 pm, Barbers Hill High School

Winner vs Crockett Bulldogs or Little River Academy Bumblebees