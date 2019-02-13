HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

MONDAY

4A BI-DISTRICT

(3) Silsbee 118 Splendora 57 F

Area: (3) Silsbee vs Bay City



(15) Hardin-Jefferson 93 Livingston 52 F

Area: (15) Hardin-Jefferson vs (4) Yates

Thursday TBA, Kingwood Park High School

3A BI-DISTRICT

Buna 73 Woodville 71 F

Area: Buna vs Coldspring

1A BI-DISTRICT

(14) Dime Box 75 Spurger 37 F

TUESDAY

6A BI-DISTRICT

(13) Beaumont United vs Atascocita

6:00 pm, La Porte High School

Winner vs Clear Lake or Strake Jesuit

West Brook vs Humble

7:30 pm, La Porte High School

Winner vs Dawson or Clear Springs

5A BI-DISTRICT

Nederland vs Friendswood

7:00 pm, Baytown Sterling High School

Winner vs Madison or Manvel

Port Neches-Groves vs Texas City

7:00 pm, North Shore High School

Winner vs Northside or Angleton

(8) Port Arthur Memorial vs Galveston Ball

8:00 pm, Phillips Fieldhouse

Winner vs (9) Shadow Creek

4A BI-DISTRICT

Jasper vs (12) Palestine

7:00 pm, Nacogdoches High School

Winner vs Lorena or Alvarado

West Orange-Stark vs (24) Huffman Hargrave

7:00 pm, East Chambers High School

Winner vs Brazosport or Furr



Lumberton vs Shepherd

8:00 pm, Woodville High School

Winner vs La Marque or Houston Washington



3A BI-DISTRICT

Orangefield vs Diboll

6:00 pm, Warren High School

Winner vs Van Vleck or Trinity



(2) East Chambers vs Newton

6:30 pm, Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School

Winner vs Hempstead or Palacios

2A BI-DISTRICT

Sabine Pass vs (21) Broaddus

6:00 pm, Kirbyville High School

Winner vs (13) Woden or Douglass

Hull-Daisetta vs West Sabine

8:00 pm, Warren High School

Winner vs Shelbyville or Gary

Evadale vs Zavalla

8:00 pm, Kirbyville High School

Winner vs New Summerfield or Tenaha

West Hardin vs Big Sandy

8:00 pm, Kountze High School

Winner vs Cushing or Martinsville