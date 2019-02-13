HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
MONDAY
4A BI-DISTRICT
(3) Silsbee 118 Splendora 57 F
Area: (3) Silsbee vs Bay City
(15) Hardin-Jefferson 93 Livingston 52 F
Area: (15) Hardin-Jefferson vs (4) Yates
Thursday TBA, Kingwood Park High School
3A BI-DISTRICT
Buna 73 Woodville 71 F
Area: Buna vs Coldspring
1A BI-DISTRICT
(14) Dime Box 75 Spurger 37 F
TUESDAY
6A BI-DISTRICT
(13) Beaumont United vs Atascocita
6:00 pm, La Porte High School
Winner vs Clear Lake or Strake Jesuit
West Brook vs Humble
7:30 pm, La Porte High School
Winner vs Dawson or Clear Springs
5A BI-DISTRICT
Nederland vs Friendswood
7:00 pm, Baytown Sterling High School
Winner vs Madison or Manvel
Port Neches-Groves vs Texas City
7:00 pm, North Shore High School
Winner vs Northside or Angleton
(8) Port Arthur Memorial vs Galveston Ball
8:00 pm, Phillips Fieldhouse
Winner vs (9) Shadow Creek
4A BI-DISTRICT
Jasper vs (12) Palestine
7:00 pm, Nacogdoches High School
Winner vs Lorena or Alvarado
West Orange-Stark vs (24) Huffman Hargrave
7:00 pm, East Chambers High School
Winner vs Brazosport or Furr
Lumberton vs Shepherd
8:00 pm, Woodville High School
Winner vs La Marque or Houston Washington
3A BI-DISTRICT
Orangefield vs Diboll
6:00 pm, Warren High School
Winner vs Van Vleck or Trinity
(2) East Chambers vs Newton
6:30 pm, Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School
Winner vs Hempstead or Palacios
2A BI-DISTRICT
Sabine Pass vs (21) Broaddus
6:00 pm, Kirbyville High School
Winner vs (13) Woden or Douglass
Hull-Daisetta vs West Sabine
8:00 pm, Warren High School
Winner vs Shelbyville or Gary
Evadale vs Zavalla
8:00 pm, Kirbyville High School
Winner vs New Summerfield or Tenaha
West Hardin vs Big Sandy
8:00 pm, Kountze High School
Winner vs Cushing or Martinsville