HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

MONDAY
4A BI-DISTRICT
(3) Silsbee 118 Splendora 57 F
Area: (3) Silsbee vs Bay City

(15) Hardin-Jefferson 93 Livingston 52 F
Area: (15) Hardin-Jefferson vs (4) Yates
Thursday TBA, Kingwood Park High School

3A BI-DISTRICT
Buna 73 Woodville 71 F
Area: Buna vs Coldspring

1A BI-DISTRICT
(14) Dime Box 75 Spurger 37 F

TUESDAY
6A BI-DISTRICT
(13) Beaumont United vs Atascocita
6:00 pm, La Porte High School
Winner vs Clear Lake or Strake Jesuit

West Brook vs Humble
7:30 pm, La Porte High School
Winner vs Dawson or Clear Springs

5A BI-DISTRICT
Nederland vs Friendswood
7:00 pm, Baytown Sterling High School
Winner vs Madison or Manvel

Port Neches-Groves vs Texas City
7:00 pm, North Shore High School
Winner vs Northside or Angleton

(8) Port Arthur Memorial vs Galveston Ball
8:00 pm, Phillips Fieldhouse
Winner vs (9) Shadow Creek

4A BI-DISTRICT
Jasper vs (12) Palestine
7:00 pm, Nacogdoches High School
Winner vs Lorena or Alvarado

West Orange-Stark vs (24) Huffman Hargrave
7:00 pm, East Chambers High School
Winner vs Brazosport or Furr

Lumberton vs Shepherd
8:00 pm, Woodville High School
Winner vs La Marque or Houston Washington

3A BI-DISTRICT
Orangefield vs Diboll
6:00 pm, Warren High School
Winner vs Van Vleck or Trinity

(2) East Chambers vs Newton
6:30 pm, Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School
Winner vs Hempstead or Palacios

2A BI-DISTRICT
Sabine Pass vs (21) Broaddus
6:00 pm, Kirbyville High School
Winner vs (13) Woden or Douglass

Hull-Daisetta vs West Sabine
8:00 pm, Warren High School
Winner vs Shelbyville or Gary

Evadale vs Zavalla
8:00 pm, Kirbyville High School
Winner vs New Summerfield or Tenaha

West Hardin vs Big Sandy
8:00 pm, Kountze High School
Winner vs Cushing or Martinsville