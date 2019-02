HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

THURSDAY

4A AREA

(4) Yates 81 (15) Hardin-Jefferson 69 F

FRIDAY

6A AREA

(13) Beaumont United vs Clear Lake

6:00 pm, Barbers Hill High School

Winner vs (22) Summer Creek or George Ranch

5A AREA

(8) Port Arthur Memorial vs (9) Shadow Creek

6:00 pm, La Porte High School

Winner vs Madison or Friendswood

4A AREA

(3) Silsbee vs Bay City

7:00 pm, East Chambers High School

Winner vs (24) Huffman Hargrave or Furr

3A AREA

Buna vs Coldspring

7:00 pm, Kountze High School

Winner vs Orangefield or Van Vleck

(2) East Chambers vs Hempstead

7:00 pm, Splendora High School

Winner vs Central Heights or New Waverly

Orangefield vs Van Vleck

8:00 pm, Barbers Hill High School

Winner vs Buna or Coldspring

2A AREA

Evadale vs (14) Tenaha

7:00 pm, Zavalla High School

Winner vs (21) Broaddus or Woden

Hull-Daisetta vs (1) Shelbyville

7:00 pm, Woodville High School

Winner vs (22) Cushing or Big Sandy