PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches-Groves Indians enter the season with a new starting quarterback for the first time since 2015, as junior Blake Bost takes over for current University of Texas quarterback Roschon Johnson.

Despite the loss of one of the best QB's to ever come out of the 409, PNG is favored to win district thanks to an experienced offensive line other key returners.

409 Sports Preview: Port Neches-Groves

State Championships: (3) 1953, 1955, 1975

District: 12-5A-DII

Head Coach: Brandon Faircloth (82-36, 10 years)

Last Year: 9-4

Playoffs: Regional Finalists (Lost to Fort Bend Marshall, 53-14)

Playoff Streak: 6 years

Returning Starters: 6 offense / 5 defense

Key Returners: QB Blake Bost, OT Jalen Garth, WR Kaleb Wuenschel, RB DaeDae Conner