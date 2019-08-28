PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves enters the season with a new quarterback at junior Blake Bost takes over for three-year starter Roschon Johnson.

The left showed plenty of improvement from the Indians' opening scrimmage against West Orange-Stark to last week's tuneup at West Brook. In the three quarter scrimmage the lefty completed 18 of 23 passes for over 170 yards against last year's 6A Division II State Finalist.

This Friday Bost and the tribe will travel to Silsbee for the 409Sports Blitz Game of The Week. Last year PNG ran away with a 48-14 thumping of the Tigers at The Reservation, and have won fourteen-straight in the series.

The series between the two dates back to 1925, with the Indians holding a commanding 29-8 lead. Kickoff from Tiger Stadium is set for 7:30 pm.

