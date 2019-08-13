BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont United found the going tough in their first varsity season, but as Mike Canizales found out this is a new Timberwolf. The U is is focused on the future, not the past.
No longer tasked with merging into one school, the Beaumont United Timberwolves can solely focus on year two. With fifteen returning starters and a full offseason to jell, United is ready to wreak havoc in district 21-6A.
409 Sports Preview: Beaumont United Timberwolves
State Championships: 0
District: 21-6A
Head Coach: Arthur Louis (26-28)
Last Year: 2-8
Playoffs: Missed
Playoff Streak: 0
Returning Starters: 7 offense / 7 defense
Key Returners: RB James Wilson, TE Devin Hunt, DT JK Wilson