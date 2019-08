BEAUMONT, Texas — After a solid performance against South Houston last week, Beaumont United topped Pasadena Dobie in the live portion of their scrimmage Friday night at BISD Memorial Stadium, 14-7.

The teams opened the night with a controlled scrimmage, with both first teams scoring once. Dobie's second team outscored United, 1-0.

Beaumont United will open the season next week at TAPPS powerhouse St. Pius X.