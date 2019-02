MONT BELVIEU, Texas — After a serious scare in the Bi-District playoffs, Beaumont United had no issues in a 64-53 win over Clear Lake at Barbers Hill High School.

Kasen Harrison led the Timberwolves with 20 points, while Justin Pleasant chipped in with ten points of his own.

Beaumont United advances to the 6A Regional Quarterfnals where they'll face the George Ranch Longhorns.