Silsbee and Hamshire-Fannett High School are facing off in the week 9 Band of the Week contest

Each week you can make your voice heard by casting your vote for the best band in our head-to-head poll!

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week nine voting for the 409Sports Band of the Week matches the Silsbee High School band against the Hamshire-Fannett High School band.

Make sure your voice is heard and vote now. Voting ends at about 3 p.m. Friday.

Watch #409Sports Friday evenings at 6 p.m. on 12News for the formal announcement of the winner.

The Band of the Week winner will win bragging rights for being the most popular band this week in Southeast Texas so be sure to share it out on social media and ask all your friends, classmates and family to vote.

The 2022 Band of the Week competition is sponsored by Donalson Chevrolet Buck GMC in Silsbee.

Don't miss your chance to vote!

Here's some of our previous bands of the week from this year and past seasons...

Here's how bands fared during last year's season...

WEEK 1: Nederland High School beats West Orange-Stark High School, 72 - 68

WEEK 2: Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School beats beats West Orange-Stark High School, 282 - 61

WEEK 3: Hamshire-Fannett High School beats East Chambers High School, 4,627 - 2,551

WEEK 4: Newton High School beats West Orange-Stark High School, 114 - 14

WEEK 5: Nederland High School beats Port Neches-Groves High School, 14,569 - 14,055

WEEK 6: Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School beats Jasper High School, 559 - 23

WEEK 7: Silsbee High School beats West Orange-Stark High School, 2,031 - 1,896

WEEK 8: Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School beats Vidor High School, 29,346 - 28,333

WEEK 9: Orangefield High School beats Bridge City High School, 10,655 - 8,730

WEEK 10: Woodville High School beats East Chambers High School 1,104 - 756

WEEK 11: Vidor High School beats Lumberton High School 5,570 – 3,874