Woodville's Kadan Williams named 409Sports Athlete of the Week

Kadan Williams is proving himself in a new position during his final season with the Eagles.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODVILLE, Texas — Woodville's win 23-22 against Newton turned heads and showed there's talent lurking in the pines and linebacker Kadan WIlliams is proof.

"He's been a four-year starter for us," said Woodville head coach Ty Robinson. "He has been a great leader going into this season. He didn't miss one day of summer workout and he has just made one big play after another in our first two games."

"He'd been playing an inverted stronger safety for us his first three years and moved him in the MIKE linebacker this year," said Coach Robinson. "He's probably averaging close to 15 tackles a game."

Coach Robinson says the past two games have shown Williams is an asset at his new position.

"I'd say I'm a physical player," said Kadan Williams. "I like contact and I like hitting people."

"He runs the ball really well and he's an excellent tackler," said Coach Robinson. "He's very very physical. He's not afraid to put his body on you. He's just a very physical linebacker."

Each week Williams says he is determined to play hard for the team that gave him a new attitude on life.

"The first couple days of two-a-days he goes up to another player and said hey you need to put your helmet on, hey pay attention, get up there and get some reps, and that was really a proud moment for me just to see that," said Coach Robinson.