West Orange-Stark's Elijah Gales is the 409Sports Athlete of The Week

Mustangs all-time leading rusher earns the title of 409Sports Athlete of The Week

WEST ORANGE, Texas — When West Orange-Stark took on undefeated Bellville, scoring was supposed to be an issue. After all the Brahmas were giving up less than ten points a game.

But anchored by some excellent line play, Elijah Gales torched Bellville for 191 yards and a pair of scores in 36-17 win.

Coach Cornel Thompson credits the offensive line and Gales field vision for the big night.

"He had about a twelve inch hole and he's got great vision down the field, and he popped through that hole. The minute he popped through it closed up. So, he's got great vision. He gains ground, he doesn't sit there and dance at the line of scrimmage like some running backs do when the pursuit closes in on them. But he'll stick a foot in the ground and get forward, so that's his advantage."

Gales has been a consistent weapon for the mustangs since earning the silver helmet.

Back in October he became West Orange-Stark's career rushing champion, passing DePauldrick Garrett who held the previous career mark with 3,527 yards.

"That's cool. I was really surprised I really broke it. Cause that's something nobody will really be able to do. I was happy, happy."

Thompson has seen Gales turn into a leader.