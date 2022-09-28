Silsbee's Drelon Miller named 409Sports Athlete of the Week

Through five games Miller has recorded 11 touchdowns, 259 rushing yards, and 631 receiving yards.

SILSBEE, Texas — The Silsbee Tiger's junior wide receiver Drelon Miller is hunting down a five-star rating.

“Well, you know this season I dedicated to one of my brothers that I lost this year, said Miller. "I’ve been working hard putting in work all offseason.”

“Drelon is just a really good kid," said Silsbee head coach Randy Smith. "I mean great kid. He works really hard not just here. He does a lot of things away from here, a lot of training different stuff and he’s prepared himself for this moment.”

Last season Miller had 15 total touchdowns. Now, he’s on track to double that number recording 11 touchdowns so far, five of those came from the Tigers game against West Orange-Stark.

“We’re not satisfied yet," said Miller. "That was a big district win against a very good team. Shoutout to West Orange, very well coached, very talented team. We had one mind set and that was just to win the game. Take it one game at a time. Play one game at a time.”

“We know he’s a special player," said Coach Smith. "Obviously, we try to find ways to get him the ball, and he kind of just took that game over and we expect him to do that. Be a leader for us.”

ESPN has Miller ranked at 16 on the 2024 top Texas recruits list. He has offers from schools like Texas A&M, Texas, Baylor, and the list goes, but Coach Smith says there’s more in store for Miller and last week’s performance was only a taste of what he’s capable of.

“I don’t think we’ve seen any of these kids’ ceilings," said Coach Smith. "I think he’s one of those kids that the sky’s the limit for what he can do. I think with the attention he’s getting, he’s as good as any player in the country.”