Port Arthur Memorial QB Davion Wilson earns this season's first 409Sports Athlete of the Week honor

Wilson's performance in Port Arthur's win against Port Neches-Groves proved he is a dual-threat quarterback.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas —

In Port Arthur’s 50-15 win over PN-G, transfer quarterback Davion Wilson showed he can play the Titan Tempo.

“Since he got here in January, he’s really done a good job of working hard and learning the offense," said Titan's head coach Brian Morgan. "We knew he was athletic and he was good running track, but you never know how somebody is gonna run in a football game so that was probably a little bit of a surprise, not personality wise, that’s him, but that was a positive surprise I guess for us.”

Wilson proved his legs work just as hard as his arm, rushing 17 times for 97 yards and 4 touchdowns while also completing 11 of 15 passes for 138 yards.

“I be just trying to get the most runs that I can get cause I like to put my teammates in a good situation,” said Davion Wilson.

“He definitely has the ability to lead the team, run the ball well when we need him to, and convert first downs," said Coach Morgan. "He’s got a ability to throw the ball really well and process the defense. There’s some things that we’ve gotta keep better at and he’s gotta keep getting better at. He’s not a finished product by any means but we’re excited by what we have for sure.”

Coach Morgan says his dual-threat quarterback isn’t afraid to get physical, it’s a part of his game.

“He may have a night where he’s off throwing the ball but I don’t think, being around him for the last eight nine months, I don’t think you’re gonna have time where toughness ain’t a part of his game,” said Coach Morgan.

For Wilson the game isn’t all about him. He says it’s about keeping the Titan Tempo up.