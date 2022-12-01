PNG's Jesus "Chuy" Maldonado is the 409Sports Athlete of The Week!

Maldonado has helped Port Neches-Groves off to an undefeated start in 2022

PORT NECHES, Texas — "I like winning and I'm trying to be the best."

Jesus Maldonado or as most know him, Chuy, has become a dominate force on Port Neches-Groves' soccer team.

Coach Chad Luttrull agrees.

"You know he's a dominate player. He's a big strong fast kid that's able to maneuver himself to get into the position to score goals and you know he's on fire right now."

Coach Chad Luttrull says the team has established building blocks to their season and right now they're still shaping the foundation but Chuy is making it strong.

"For one he's scoring goals. I mean right now through I think five or six games he has already got 15 goals. He's had four hat tricks already this year so he is really dominating in front of the goal. Not only that but he's second on the team in assists as well so he's not only scoring but he's producing infront of the goal."

If you've ever been to a PNG soccer game you know when Chuy scores because his teammates are there yelling his name supporting his success.

"The kids love him. He makes the kids laugh and you know they've got his back and as long as he's out here doing the right thing, they're always gonna support him."

Doing the right thing is something he always tries to do. Especially because there's one extremely important person always watching from the stands.

"My mom. She's always out there watching me and supporting me. I'm trying to make her proud too."

Of course he had one very important thing to say.