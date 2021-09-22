Orangefield's Cameron Dischler named 409Sports Athlete of the Week

Orangefield's RB Cameron Dischler earns Athlete of the Week honors.

ORANGEFIELD, Texas — When you ask Cameron Dischler what his weekend plans are he has only one thing in mind, win his football game.

It is Dischlers second year on Orangefield's varsity football team and Head Coach Josh Smalley says he's handling business.

"He's gonna be our swiss army knife," said Smalley. "Does a little bit of everything. And he has done that. He has played four different offensive positions, starts on defense, kick-off return. He's a punter. He's our third string quarterback. He does a little bit of everything and we're really lucky to have him. He comes from a good football family. He's a bobcat. He's what you want on our program and on our team."

However, the field isn't the only place Dischler is reliable. Coach Smalley says he's just all all around a great kid.

"He's somebody you can put a lot of trust in, a lot of faith in," said Smalley. "He's a good teammate. He's happy for them when they have success. They're happy for him. He's somebody I don't have to worry too much about grades. I don't have to worry about him getting in trouble in school. He shows up to practice. You know he's going to be there and take care of business."

These traits are what Dischler says he believes will make him not only a good football player but a great one.

"Just getting better and stronger is really the key," said Dischler. "Just working hard, putting effort in the classroom. On and off the field, just being a good person and a good citizen really."

Dischler still has a year of highschool to go but coach Smalley says if he keeps playing the way he is, he'll have a bright future.