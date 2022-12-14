Nguyen earns Athlete of The Week honors with powerful offensive line leading the way

261 yard performance in State Semifinals earns Isaiah Nguyen 409Sports Athlete of The Week honors

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches-Groves Indians' offense has built a reputation over the years for throwing the ball all over the field.

And while that still happens, last week it was running back Isaiah Ngyuen providing plenty of firepower, rushing for 261 yards on 31 carries.

"Them o-linemen, we do over a hundred reps a week. I give the credit to them. Like if it wasn't for bryce, mario, jansen, jackson and brock I wouldn't be there. I wouldn't be able to rush that many yards."

Head Coach Jeff Joseph praised Nguyen and the offensive line for the clutch performance.

"Yeah Isaiah is a competitor man. He's got good vision and good balance. He's got good burst to him too. And as much as anything, our offensive line, they blocked. Brock Hebert did a great job blocking and all those dudes up front created some holes for him to have some creases to run through and Isaiah made the most of it, no doubt about it. He did a great job. But those guys on the offensive line deserve just as much credit as Isaiah."

Now the Indians are one win away from their first football state championship since 1975 and Nguyen understands how special that would be for the communities of Port Neches and Groves.