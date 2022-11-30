Newton's Railyn Adams named 409Sports Athlete of The Week

Junior Raily Adams came up huge in Newton's Regional win over Daingerfield

NEWTON, Texas — Last Friday night Newton survived a defensive battle against Daingerfield in the Regional Playoffs, downing the Tigers 16-12. Leading the way for the Eagles. junior Railyn Adams. He finished the night with a 65 yard touchdown catch, a two point conversion, six tackles and two interceptions in the win.

It's the type of performance Coach Drew Johnston has come to expect from Adams.

"I call him our x-factor. He kind of does a little bit of everything. He plays safety for us. He had two big picks in a game that ended up being a defensive battle, so that was huge for us. He's kind of our leader back there in the back on defense and he's our kind of do it all guy on offense. He lines up in the backfield, we split him out and throw him the ball. Deep ball screens, anything like that. So jet reverses, anything. So he can do a little bit of everything, that's why I call him our x-factor and he makes it tough for people when you got a gameplan for us."

While adams was in just about every stat line, he wasn't trying to force anything.

"It just came to me. I knew before the game they were going to try and key on me or whatever. I just like running routes and showing people that anybody can do whatever they want to do."

"He's a good kid, good leader on our team. And he's a big part of the success that we're having right now," said Johnston.

Adams still has another season with newton before graduation and his goal is to play at the next level.

Coach Johnston thinks that will happen.