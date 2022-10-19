Lumberton's Easton Stapleton is the 409Sports Athlete of The Week

Junior linebacker Easton Stapleton helped lead the Lumberton defense in a win over Vidor

LUMBERTON, Texas — Vidor's Slot-T attack can be a nightmare for defenses, but that wasn't the case last week with Lumberton keeping the Pirates in check most of the night in a 47-21 win.

Junior linebacker Easton Stapleton said his team was prepared.

"It's hard. You just got to read your assignment. We were coached all week what to do. So you just got to do what you're told and it happens."

Junior linebacker Easton Stapleton finished with a total of seventeen tackles including two tackles for loss and a pair of quarterback pressures. Head Coach James Reyes was impressed with the performance.

"You know I thought he handled it well. Both our linebackers did. They had a lot of tackles. Both backers had a bunch of tackles. Jared Morgan and Easton had a lot of tackles. But a lot of people don't understand this when it comes to football. It also takes those front four or five to create lanes for the linebackers to make plays. Our defensive line did a great job or creating double teams and freeing up the two linebackers to make plays and when the time came that's what happened."

Stapleton credited the game plan heading into the matchup.

"It was tough, but I think we had a good game plan and I think it just worked out in my favor. Got a lot of carries up the middle and I was just able to perform."

Coach James Reyes also points out that Stapleton gets it done in multiple ways.