LCM's Asia Robinson is the 409Sports Athlete of The Week!

Robinson has helped LCM grab three straight district wins

ORANGE, Texas — The LCM Lady Bears have lit up their season with three straight wins. Standing out partially because of their play maker, Asia Robinson.

"With her in the mix I usually have not just one in double figures, I usually have at least two. It's really helped on the offensive side and she's so athletic that she contributes on the defensive side also," said Head Coach Eddie Michalko.

Robinson recently joined the LCM Bear family and became eligible just in time for the season

"Well I had to play on JV. I mean that was a great experience because it had helped me practice and everything. Then we moved into varsity and we just got better and we're gonna keep getting better."

Coach Eddie Michalko says Robinson belongs on his team because she's a varsity caliber player.

"She's just that kind of a player. Quality player. Really has done a great job as far as attitude wise. As far as going out. She plays hard every second."

Coach Michalko says Robinson naturally has that Battlin' Bear spirt, always striving for greatness.

"She motivates my other players to literally push themselves harder because when she plays nobody pushes themselves harder than Asia does. It makes every body else step up their game."

Robinson says she'll continue to work hard as a Lady Bear to show how much she loves her team.