LCM's Annabelle Fisher named 409Sports Athlete of the Week

Fisher is on four sports teams at LCM and has been excelling in cross country

She may seem small but Annabelle Fisher is anything but that.

"Annabelle Fisher is the definition of hard work, determination and guts," LCM cross country coach Dena Adkins said. "She puts in work day after day after day. She's proved it in meets. She never quits. She wants to win. She's the best. She wants to be the best."

From the first time Coach Adkins saw Fisher run she knew she had something special, the drive to be on top.

"The first day I saw her run...the first day I saw her run in junior high. Then she came to high school and she didn't get any slower," Coach Adkins said. "She got faster. She got better. Every time she steps on the track, every time she steps into practice there is no let's take it easy today. It's go hard for Belle and that's what she does."

Running comes natural to Fisher. She says it's all fun to her.

"I think it's really relaxing and it's very stress relieving for me," Annabelle Fisher said. "I just do it whenever I'm stressed out."

Fisher is a part of four sports teams at LCM but her true passion is soccer. If she could also do cross country, that'd just be the cherry on top.

"I really want to do soccer in college," Fisher said. "But, like, if I could do both in college, that'd be nice. But, soccer is my main goal."

Fisher credits all her success to her coaches who give her the motivation to be the best during practice, during games and in school.