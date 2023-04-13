LCM freshman Eden Frenzel named 409Sports Athlete of the Week

"She’s got all the aspects of a great athlete," Coach Adkins said. "I just lost her sister Bailey a couple years ago and she was an amazing power hitter and a pitcher. Her older sister Bri was an amazing pitcher and could put the bat on the ball but this is the fastest Frenzel and just an all around great athlete.”



“My older sisters did it and I kind of did it because of them and I just like loved it," Frenzel said. "Figured out I was good at it so I just kept going to lessons, kept going to practice, found a team I really love and ever since I was like three playing T-Ball so still playing and I love it.”



Eden is a freshman and is the Lady Bears' lead off batter, plays shortstop and has scored 14 of the 76 runs LCM has scored in district.



“I was working for this but I’m also working for newcomer of the year so it’s like exciting," Frenzel said. "I feel like this is gonna help me get there like encourage me I guess.”



“Her already amazing work ethic, she’s only gonna get better and I can’t wait to see how good she’s gonna be by the time she graduates," Coach Adkins said. "She’s fast and she’s got one of the best arms I’ve seen and she’s tenacious, like tenacious. There’s nothing gonna stop the kid from doing the best she can do.”



One of the things she wants to do is get her team to playoffs.



“I hope we get deep in the playoffs," Frenzel said. "You know, hopefully round three. Make it there.”



Coach Adkins says with talent like Eden’s on the team that goal is there for the bears to take.



“She’s just like the heartbeat of the team almost," Coach Adkins said. "If she’s on, the whole teams on and she’s just a little fire, a little spark that gets our fire going.”