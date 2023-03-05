Kelly's Rhett Knox named 409Sports Athlete of The Week

Kelly ace Rhett Knox remains undefeated heading into Regional Playoffs

BEAUMONT, Texas — Baseball teams lean on their ace when the going gets tough. Over at Kelly the Bulldogs turn to Rhett Knox who has gone (9-0) this season with an ERA of 1.70. In fact Kelly has won all eleven outings Knox has toed the rubber.

Head Coach Jason Tyner says he is their big game pitcher.

"Rhett's a Bulldog. He's had a great year and he's the guy that has to pitch the tough game every week. Whatever game we think is the toughest game of the week, that's he's had to throw and he's undefeated. We've won all eleven games that he's pitched this year and we're hoping he's got a little more magic to win two more games for us."

And while Knox's numbers have been dominating, the junior has even surprised himself.

"After like the first four or five win going into all the other games I was thinking, like I knew I was trying to keep th perfect record. It's crazy, I didn't think I was going to be this good before the year started."

Knox, who has committed to Northeast Texas Community College, put in plenty of work in the offseason and that's led to major improvements.

"A lot of mechanics and trying trying to think of how to be better pitcher. Not just throw the ball. I mean really trying to think about how to attack hitters and be smarter on the mound and make better pitches and locate."

Knox and the Kelly Bulldogs sit one win away from the TAPPS Division II State Tournament after pounding Victoria St. Joseph 9-3 in the Area Round.