Hamshire-Fannett's Kheagian Heckaman is the 409Sports Athlete of The Week!

Heckaman continues to lead Longhorns in 2021

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Last Friday night Hamshire-Fannett needed all they could get out of quarterback Kheagian Heckaman against Orangefield, and once again he delivered.

Coach Mark Waggoner was blown away.

"It was one of the best performances in my 32 years as a quarterback, performing for our team."

Heckaman passed for over 200 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for another three scores in a 35-28 win over the Bobcats.

"It was a big win. I gotta give all my credit to my guys over there. You know defense getting us on the field and my running back running good, our receivers catching the ball and I think we played great as a team."

The senior is quick to give credit to his team like a true leader, but Head Coach Mark Waggoner isn't shy about praising his signal caller.

"He's remarkable. You know we were talking about the performance he had last Friday night versus Orangefield over there at their place. Everything on the line, his composure. His ability to recognize defenses and weaknesses and move alignment of receivers or switch the side of the play. He's able to do stuff like that."

And if you've been paying attention this year, you know Heckaman isn't your typical QB, he loves to bring the pain.