Hamshire-Fannett's D'onte Zeno is the 409Sports Athlete of The Week!

D'onte Zeno does it all for Hamshire-Fannett on Friday nights

HAMSHIRE, Texas — It's been quite a season for D'onte Zeno. Last week in a blowout at Splendora, "Debo" accounted for 277 yards and three touchdowns in just two quarters of work.

Coach Mark Waggoner says he can do it all.

"He really can. And people forget that he plays on the defensive side too. You know he starts at safety, it's iron man football for him. He's actually on some special teams and we're very fortunate to have some other quarterbacks also so we can allow Debo to get out there and play safety."

"I mean, I love playing both sides of the ball. So it's like I get tired I just tell coach, give me a break. Then my friend goes in and I just ask if I can go back in. And he'll put me back in the game."

While Zeno is all over the field on offense, defense and special teams, he got his feet wet as a quarterback during his freshman season on varsity. While it wasn't under the best circumstances, Coach Waggoner is thankful for the experience Zeno gained.

"You know two years ago, I think it was the COVID year. It was a wild year for us. I can remember all the quarantine, when one guy would get it then they would quarantine the whole team or that side of the locker room. So he got thrown in as a freshman at being quarterback. You would really never want to do that."

"I was just trying, going out there playing football freshman year seeing what I could do. And then same thing, just translate it to junior year. Turns out I'm a little better at what I'm doing now."