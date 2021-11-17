East Chambers' Hadyn Reeves is the 409Sports Athlete of The Week!

EC sophomore running back Hadyn Reeves earns title of 409Sports Athlete of The Week

WINNIE, Texas — After some uncertainty at their running back spot, East Chambers found the perfect fit. Hadyn Reeves.

The sophomore torched Huntington for 193 yards and four touchdowns in the Buccaneers Bi-District win.

Head Coach Russ Sutherland has been impressed with what he has seen.

"We were very concerned going into the season with an unproven sophomore playing running back for us but Hadyn has gotten better as the year has gone. He's done a really nice job. He's ended up, last week, he went over a thousand yards for the season and he's just doing a really good job."

Throughout the season Coach Russ Sutherland says he found that Reeves had natural talent.

"He has some natural God-given ability. He has very good vision. He just has a knack for how to run the football."

As a sophomore, Reeves has some pretty big shoes to fill, replacing a Willie Ray Smith recipient. But coach says he's stepped up.

"He's a big body and he falls forward. He's just really been a very solid running back for us this year."

For Reeves, it was important to become a reliable running back for those older players.

"I don't. I don't want to let the seniors down."

He credits his success to a certain group of people.

"It's our lineman. They're always doing their job for me. I love them. We're always talking together. I buy them food."

According to Reeves the secret to an effective line is?