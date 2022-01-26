East Chambers' Alejandro Cerritos is the 409Sports Athlete of The Week!

WINNIE, Texas — "I've been playing since I was little and right now since I had the chance to play at school, I took the chance and it's going pretty good. I'd say."
Last year's 22-4A All District Offensive MVP, Alejandor Cerritos, is back to represent the Bucs one last time.
"He started as a backup as a freshman and at that time even as a backup scored 10 goals during district and last year during district, when he was the offensive player of the year in district 22-4A, he scored 26 goals. He's always each year just improved and gotten better and I think that's been a testament to his work ethic."
Coach Jackie Brown says Cerritos always shows up to the field ready to battle and give it his all. Constantly looking for a way to improve as a player.
"Alejandro is just an all around quality player. He's always working to improve his game. He's hard working and he's competitive. He always brings a good attitude to practice and to the games. He's always looking to improve and better himself."
For his last year, Cerritos has some big plans for himself and his team.
"Hopefully get offensive MVP again and win district for East Chambers since we haven't won it yet. I'm trying to help out so we can win district this year."