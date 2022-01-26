East Chambers' Alejandro Cerritos is the 409Sports Athlete of The Week!

Cerritos has big goals for his senior season at East Chambers

WINNIE, Texas — "I've been playing since I was little and right now since I had the chance to play at school, I took the chance and it's going pretty good. I'd say."

Last year's 22-4A All District Offensive MVP, Alejandor Cerritos, is back to represent the Bucs one last time.

"He started as a backup as a freshman and at that time even as a backup scored 10 goals during district and last year during district, when he was the offensive player of the year in district 22-4A, he scored 26 goals. He's always each year just improved and gotten better and I think that's been a testament to his work ethic."

Coach Jackie Brown says Cerritos always shows up to the field ready to battle and give it his all. Constantly looking for a way to improve as a player.

"Alejandro is just an all around quality player. He's always working to improve his game. He's hard working and he's competitive. He always brings a good attitude to practice and to the games. He's always looking to improve and better himself."

For his last year, Cerritos has some big plans for himself and his team.