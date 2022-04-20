Bridge City's Carson Fall is the 409Sports Athlete of The Week

Bridge City sophomore Carson Fall has become a leader for the Lady Cardinals

“I just got out there and win is basically is what’s in my head.”

What would Carson Fall do? A mantra Bridge City Softball follows to find success.

Head Coach Raven Cole says her work ethic has made the difference this season.

“She’s just a great kid. She wants to work hard. She does work hard every single day. She shows up with a purpose. That’s just been a breathe of fresh air to have her leading this program.”

Carson Fall has been dominating in the circle for Bridge City. Most recently pitching a no-hitter against Silsbee clinching the district title for the Cardinals.

“I’ve been working really hard especially since last year as a freshman. I knew that I wanted to be the backbone for my team and know that they could depend on me so I started working all summer.”

That work has shown through the Cardinals undefeated district record.

Coach Cole know this is just the beginning.

“This year she’s a sophomore. She’s still very young but she’s got more confidence than she did last year. Just having the success that she’s had in the district has also set her up to be in control and be confident in herself because she really has earned the right to be in the playoffs.”

Fall’s newfound confidence hasn’t only impacted her but also drives the team.

“My ultimate goal is to make it far in playoff and I know we have the team to make it there.”