Ashton Landry named 409Sports Athlete of the Week

LCM quarterback pushes past surgery to lead the Bears this season.

ORANGE, Texas — "We love out quarterback," said LCM offensive line.

Quarterback Ashton Landry has proudly stepped into his leadership role and takes it very seriously.

"It means everything to me," said Ashton Landry. "Just being with these guys makes it a lot easier and I want to be the best example I possibly can be at LCM."

The position means so much to him, not even heart surgery could keep him from filling it.

" Ashton is a great young man," said Coach Eric Peevey. "Not a lot of people know this, he had heart surgery in May right before the summer started. We caught something and were able to get him in. For him to be going into his senior year and not knowing what's going to happen that is kind of crazy. Not only did he have surgery, but came out of it and worked extremely hard."

Couch Peevey says Landry is the type of guy coaches are looking for to fill that QB position.

"He definitely plays with an iron man type of mentality," said Peevey. "I mean he's really not scared of anything. He's definitely going to throw himself into any situation that would help the offense. If it's a block after he hands the ball off or if it's a throw, if it's a run, whatever he needs to do he's going to give the ultimate 110 for his teammates."

Landry says he hopes things he learned as a leader this season rubs off on younger players even when he's graduated.

"Hard work pays off. That's what I want to leave behind," said Landry. "Work hard every day. On the off season, it's very important to work hard."

Overall Landry says there's nothing he loves more than being an LCM Bear.