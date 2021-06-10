Anahuac's Landon Corbitt is the 409Sports Athlete of The Week!

Corbitt continues to step up for the (5-1) Panthers

ANAHUAC, Texas — "Landon Corbitt is our best football player."

Those are the words of Anahuac Head Coach Greg Neece.

In Anahuac, Landon Corbitt has given his all to the Panther football team from the moment he stepped on the field.

"He started as a freshman for us at running back and also outside linebacker. Last year, as a sophomore, he was my quarterback. This year he started up at quarterback and after the first game against Orangefield we made a switch at halftime. That was the best thing for our team and really the best thing for him."

For Corbitt, the position he plays doesn't matter just as long as he's playing with his football family.

"Just competing every week and having a team. It's like family."

But he also has two people in mind during every game.

"I play for my mom. My mom and my dad. To make them proud."

And They tell him this.

"Keep playing. You'll go places. Don't give up on my dreams."

And that's why he gives 100% every practice and every game. And why Coach Neece said he'll make it to the next level.

"He'll be a Saturday player. There's not many Saturday players you get to coach in high school. Everybody wants to be that but he definitely is a Saturday player."

Coach Neece said Corbitt is the definition of a true football player.