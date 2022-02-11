Anahuac's Landon Corbitt is the 409Sports Athlete of The Week

Senior Landon Corbitt has helped lead Anahuac back to the postseason

ANAHUAC, Texas — It's a name you hear just about every Friday night in the fall. Landon Corbitt.

"He's our leader. He plays offense, defense. Never comes off the field. He's just a phenomenal young man, excellent in the classroom and very well respected by his peers, teammates and coaches. He's the guy you want to lead your program."

The Anahuac senior is approaching another thousand yard season rushing despite missing some time due to injuries.

"I mean it's been a struggle to go through all the injuries. I came back and did what I had to do with the rehab and I'm back now and all that matters really."

In his last outing against Buna, Corbitt piled up 220 total yards with four touchdowns in a panther win.

Head Coach Greg Neese has always been impressed with the versatility Corbitt offers.

"What's great about him at running back and he can catch the football so he's got a lot of skills. His skillset is great. He can run it insided, outside, has good speed, he's a power runner, he looks for contact. He also can slip out in some screens and we can throw the ball downfield to him also. He's just a really, really good football player and when's he's graduated we're going to we're really going to miss him."

And while this is his last go around with Anahuac, Corbitt is confident his team will make a run in the playoffs.