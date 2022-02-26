x
High School

Area tournaments continue despite miserable conditions

Baseball and softball teams brave the cold temperatures to get in games

BEAUMONT, Texas — With temperatures in the 40's and blustery winds blowing out of the north, area baseball and softball teams braved the elements for tournament play. 

Here's a looks at reported scores from Friday's action. 

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
BRIDGE CITY CARDINAL CLASSIC
Orangefield 5 Buna 1
Bridge City 6 Buna 0
Vidor 4 Hamshire-Fannett 2
Nederland 13 Kelly 3
Bridge City 4 Nederland 3

LUFKIN HUDSON TOURNAMENT
Crosby 7 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1
Garrison 6 Little Cypress-Mauriceville 1

KATY ISD TOURNAMENT
West Brook 4 Katy Taylor 3
Ridge Point 3 West Brook 0

LA MARQUE TOURNAMENT
Danbury 15 Beaumont United 0

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
PNG TOURNAMENT
Hamshire-Fannett 18 Anahuac 2
Silsbee 7 Vidor 5
Hamshire-Fannett 9 Nederland 1
Port Neches-Groves 9 Anahuac 1
Lumberton 10 Silsbee 1
Nederland 7 Vidor 0
Port Neches-Groves 4 Lumberton 4

