Angelina College secures second Collazo sister

Brianna Collazo signs letter of intent to play softball at Angelina College once she graduates.

NEDERLAND, Texas — In the Nederland High School Dome Gym, Brianna Collazo, or Bri as some may know her, signed a latter of intent to play for Angelina college once her season is up with the Bulldogs.

Today's signing was a familiar scene for her parents as this is the family's second daughter to graduate from Nederland High School to sign to the Roadrunners. Brianna's sister Alyssa signed to Angelina in 2021. Brianna graduates in 2023.

Brianna told 409Sports Angelina College's campus, coaches and facilities made her feel comfortable. She said, in a way, it reminded her of the coaches and programs that got her to this signing day.

"They've really impacted me big time with all that they've done for me, all that they've taught, just everything they do," Callazo said. "I greatly appreciate them."