Anahuac's athletic trainer is the only Texas finalist for the Henry Schein Medical Rising Star Award

Brittany Cardone, or "Doc B," is Anahuac's first full-time athletic trainer and this is her second time nominated for the award.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANAHUAC, Texas — For the second year in a row, Anahuac's Brittany Cardone is nominated for the Henry Schein Medical Rising Star Award.

Cardone is the first full-time athletic trainer at Anahuac and she started the sports medicine program from scratch.

Rising Star Award prospects are nominated by their community then a recognition committee narrows the list down to six finalists. The award recipient is chosen by the community votes. Voting closes March 26, 2023.