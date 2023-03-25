x
High School

Anahuac's athletic trainer is the only Texas finalist for the Henry Schein Medical Rising Star Award

Brittany Cardone, or "Doc B," is Anahuac's first full-time athletic trainer and this is her second time nominated for the award.

ANAHUAC, Texas — For the second year in a row, Anahuac's Brittany Cardone is nominated for the Henry Schein Medical Rising Star Award.

Cardone is the first full-time athletic trainer at Anahuac and she started the sports medicine program from scratch.

Rising Star Award prospects are nominated by their community then a recognition committee narrows the list down to six finalists. The award recipient is chosen by the community votes. Voting closes March 26, 2023.

MORE | Vote for Anahuac's Brittany Cardone here

The Rising Star Award exists to recognize an athletic trainer who exceeds expectations, stands out among peers, goes above and beyond their job requirements and has made contributions to advance the profession.

