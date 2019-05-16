From CHRISTUS Southeast Texas

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas is proud to host the 5th Annual CHRISTUS All Star Classic in partnership with Southeast Texas Coaches Association (SETCA).

Each year, the event highlights the best of Southeast Texas high school athletic talent, bringing together the community to cheer on and support our area students, and raise scholarships for high school seniors.

“We are honored to sponsor this wonderful event each year, and we are committed to supporting the youth of Southeast Texas and helping them succeed,” said Paul Trevino, President and CEO of CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System. “

The 5th Annual CHRISTUS All Star Classic schedule of events includes:

Thursday, June 13, 7 p.m. All-Star Softball and Baseball game at Crosby High School Softball field

Friday, June 14, 4:30 p.m. All-Star Volleyball, All-Star Girls Basketball and All-Star Boys Basketball game at East Chambers High School Gym

Saturday, June 15, 7 p.m., the All-Star Football game at BISD Memorial Stadium.

The annual golf tournament will be at June 14, 2019 at Tyrrell Park with a shotgun start of 9:00 a.m. Teams cost is $200.00, which will help raise scholarships for Senior All Stars.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Sports Medicine and Beaumont Bone and Joint Institute are proud to serve as the title sponsor for the fifth year in a row.

EAST FOOTBALL ROSTER

Brandarius Howard - Beaumont United

Alex Connell - Buna

Lance Wilhelm - Deweyville

Parker Moye - Evadale

Stone Kiker - Hamshire-Fannett

Ke'shawn Morris - Hamshire-Fannett

Camryn Adams - Jasper

Phillip Leano - Kelly

Tyson Nonette - Kelly

Cason Beal - Kountze

Aaron Baker - Legacy Christian

Blake Ferguson - Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Adam Pope - Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Blaysin Fernandez - Nederland

Patrick Davis - Newton

Galen Kellum - Newton

Jadrian McGraw - Newton

Maliak Meoyer - Newton

Mason Gonzales - Orangefield

Jose Ceja - Port Neches-Groves

David Minter - Port Neches-Groves

Jalen Davis - Silsbee

Dolen Keenon - Silsbee

Kevin Lightfoot - Silsbee

Jiren Rawls - Silsbee

Gavin Weaver - Silsbee

Cameron White - Silsbee

DeMarcus Coleman - West Brook

Dylin Duhon - West Brook

Jack Hall - West Brook

Jared Lane - West Brook

Ja'Michael Sabb - West Brook

Chris Thomas - West Brook

Thomas Worley - West Brook

B'Jan Arvie - West Orange-Stark

Kavyn Cooper - West Orange-Stark

Jay'zn Robinson - West Orange-Stark

Teshaun Teel - West Orange-Stark

WEST FOOTBALL ROSTER

Corenthos Hill - Anahuac

Hayden Johnson - Barbers Hill

JC Colbert - Baytown Lee

Daniel Eppinger - Baytown Sterling

Kendrick Kegler - Baytown Sterling

Jevale Roberson - Cleveland

Brendan Beard - Coldpsring

David Fulcher - Coldspring

Keion Williams - Coldspring

Vernon Hartfield - Crosby

Kagan Childree - East Chambers

Kordell David - East Chambers

Sam Neuman - East Chambers

Mark Rodriguez - East Chambers

Tyrone White - East Chambers

Trey Driver - Goose Creek Memorial

Anthony Fatal - Goose Creek Memorial

Ke'Shaun Jnofinn - Goose Creek Memorial

Christian Bowie - Hardin-Jefferson

Kolin McCoullough - Hardin-Jefferson

Seth Cozart - Huffman Hargrave

Aaron Johnson - Huffman Hargrave

Caleb Tiffin - Huffman Hargrave

Hunter West - Huffman Hargrave

Morgan Price - Hull-Daisetta

Jeremiah Guillory - Liberty

Wesley Scott - Liberty

JJ Slack - Liberty

Damian Casas - Splendora

Jessie Paris - Splendora

Brandon Haltom - Tarkington

Truitt Schubert - Tarkington

Kobe Adams - Woodville

Marcos Broom - Woodville

Da'Michael Brooks - Woodville

Seth Fabela - Woodville

Drew Poncho - Woodville

Reese Shaw - Woodville

EAST VOLLEYBALL TEAM

Caroline Ogden - Hamshire-Fannett

Reena Toomey - Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Ally White - Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Taylor Kile - Lumberton

Destyn Miguez - Nederland

Mackenzie Davis - Orangefield

Janiya Graham - Port Arthur Memorial

Kaitlyn Gil - Port Neches-Groves

Brandis Bass - Silsbee

Kennedy Sam - Silsbee

Shalyn Bobbitt - Vidor

Julian Sanford - Vidor

WEST VOLLEYBALL TEAM

Jessica Hardin - Barbers Hill

Macy Sumrall - Barbers Hill

Becca Downs - Barbers Hill

Hannah Waller - Dayton

Lexi Booze - East Chambers

Brooke Byer - Goose Creek Memorial

Megan Copeland - Hull-Daisetta

Emily Connelly - Liberty

Kara Cannon - Liberty

Summer Hoffer - Livingston

Taylor Frazier - Tarkington

Shayla Williams - Woodville

EAST BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM

Alex Connell - Buna

Chris May - Kelly

Garrett Hall - Kountze

Braden Bridges - Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Cade Prejean - Orangefield

Tracy Smith - Port Neches-Groves

Jordyn Adams - Silsbee

Devon McCain - Silsbee

Landyn Tyler - Silsbee

Clayton Carpenter - West Brook

Peter Simon - West Brook

Terron Brown - West Orange-Stark

WEST BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM

Max Armer - Barbers Hill

Kyler Duhon - Barbers Hill

Derek DeMoss - East Chambers

Isaiah Carzon - Goodrich

Dylan Cook - Goose Creek Memorial

Bruce Green - Hardin-Jefferson

Demetrius Johnson - Hardin Jefferson

John Persohn - Hardin-Jefferson

Darius Dugas - Huffman Hargrave

Gage Hulse - Huffman Hargrave

Ryan Harrell - Shepherd

Ty Broussard - Splendora





EAST GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

Brooke Burt - Buna

Makayla Linn - Kountze

Jo Lee Smith - Legacy Christian

Cassidy Thomas - Nederland

Tatum Garlington - Orangefield

Emmi Lummus - Orangefield

Dakayla Miller - Port Arthur Memorial

Julia Sion - Port Arthur Memorial

Chelsea Carrillo - Port Neches-Groves

Brandis Bass - Silsbee

Dakota Matthews - Silsbee

Emery Maze - Silsbee

WEST GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM

Annie Carlile - Barbers Hill

Ta'Nya Gibson - Crosby

Briauna Johnson - Crosby

Bre'Lyn Adams - Goose Creek Memorial

Jordan Walker - Goose Creek Memorial

Tunisha Strong - Hardin Jefferson

Savannah Trahan - Hardin Jefferson

Casey Warren - Huffman Hargrave

Gabrielle Lavine - Hull Daisetta

Bailey Luke - Hull Daisetta

Dacey Simmons - Hull Daisetta

Makala Campbell - West Hardin

EAST BASEBALL TEAM

Gavin Green - Bridge City

Carson Wright - Hamshire-Fannett

Mitchell Breaux - Kelly

Peyton Miller - Kelly

Noah Gregory - Nederland

Landon Hiltz - Nederland

Conner Kemp - Nederland

Johnny Armstrong - Orangefield

Cade Billeaud - Port Neches-Groves

Grant Rogers - Port Neches-Groves

Austin Schaper - Port Neches-Groves

Cal Fulton - West Brook

Cole McConnell - West Brook

Tyler Sterling - West Brook

Da'quarius Gipson - West Orange-Stark

WEST BASEBALL TEAM

Camden Guarnere - Barbers Hill

River Orsak - Barbers Hill

Brayden Lenox - Big Sandy

Garrett Lilley - Big Sandy

Mccain Maxwell - Big Sandy

Brandon Henry - East Chambers

Colby Kahla - East Chambers

Judd Powell -Evadale

Parker Moye - Evadale

Christian Cienfuegos - Goose Creek Memorial

Tristan Pitkin - Goose Creek Memorial

Gavin Boles - Hardin-Jefferson

Justin Smith - Hardin-Jefferson

Ben Leisure - Huffman Hargrave

Grant Oneal - Huffman Hargrave

EAST SOFTBALL TEAM

Abby Anderson - Bridge City

Caitlin Denison - Bridge City

Marcie Moss - Buna

Savannah Wilson - Evadale

Zoey Arceneaux - Hamshire-Fannett

Mackenzie Comeaux - Hardin Jefferson

Bryanna Williams - Kirbyville

Brianna Frenzel - Little Cypress-Mauriceville

JoAnna Henry - Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Reena Toomey - Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Lexi Eversole - Nederland

Hannah Grumbles - Nederland

Destini Trahan - Nederland

Bayja Newby - Port Neches-Groves

Jenna Johnson - West Brook

WEST SOFTBALL TEAM

Sydney Hoyt - Barbers Hill

Rebecca Miller - Barbers Hill

Matee Simon - Barbers Hill

Jamie Slone - Crosby

Sydnee Hebert - Dayton

Ally McKinney - Dayton

Hannah Landry - East Chambers

Brandi Leblanc - East Chambers

Desiree Cardenas - Huffman Hargrave

Alli Humphries - Huffman Hargrave

Taylor Jordan - Splendora

Kerstyn McLain - Splendora

Kaitlyn Odom - Woodville

Koral Sylestine - Woodville

Ashtyn Richardson - West Hardin

















