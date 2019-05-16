From CHRISTUS Southeast Texas
CHRISTUS Southeast Texas is proud to host the 5th Annual CHRISTUS All Star Classic in partnership with Southeast Texas Coaches Association (SETCA).
Each year, the event highlights the best of Southeast Texas high school athletic talent, bringing together the community to cheer on and support our area students, and raise scholarships for high school seniors.
“We are honored to sponsor this wonderful event each year, and we are committed to supporting the youth of Southeast Texas and helping them succeed,” said Paul Trevino, President and CEO of CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System. “
The 5th Annual CHRISTUS All Star Classic schedule of events includes:
Thursday, June 13, 7 p.m. All-Star Softball and Baseball game at Crosby High School Softball field
Friday, June 14, 4:30 p.m. All-Star Volleyball, All-Star Girls Basketball and All-Star Boys Basketball game at East Chambers High School Gym
Saturday, June 15, 7 p.m., the All-Star Football game at BISD Memorial Stadium.
The annual golf tournament will be at June 14, 2019 at Tyrrell Park with a shotgun start of 9:00 a.m. Teams cost is $200.00, which will help raise scholarships for Senior All Stars.
CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Sports Medicine and Beaumont Bone and Joint Institute are proud to serve as the title sponsor for the fifth year in a row.
EAST FOOTBALL ROSTER
Brandarius Howard - Beaumont United
Alex Connell - Buna
Lance Wilhelm - Deweyville
Parker Moye - Evadale
Stone Kiker - Hamshire-Fannett
Ke'shawn Morris - Hamshire-Fannett
Camryn Adams - Jasper
Phillip Leano - Kelly
Tyson Nonette - Kelly
Cason Beal - Kountze
Aaron Baker - Legacy Christian
Blake Ferguson - Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Adam Pope - Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Blaysin Fernandez - Nederland
Patrick Davis - Newton
Galen Kellum - Newton
Jadrian McGraw - Newton
Maliak Meoyer - Newton
Mason Gonzales - Orangefield
Jose Ceja - Port Neches-Groves
David Minter - Port Neches-Groves
Jalen Davis - Silsbee
Dolen Keenon - Silsbee
Kevin Lightfoot - Silsbee
Jiren Rawls - Silsbee
Gavin Weaver - Silsbee
Cameron White - Silsbee
DeMarcus Coleman - West Brook
Dylin Duhon - West Brook
Jack Hall - West Brook
Jared Lane - West Brook
Ja'Michael Sabb - West Brook
Chris Thomas - West Brook
Thomas Worley - West Brook
B'Jan Arvie - West Orange-Stark
Kavyn Cooper - West Orange-Stark
Jay'zn Robinson - West Orange-Stark
Teshaun Teel - West Orange-Stark
WEST FOOTBALL ROSTER
Corenthos Hill - Anahuac
Hayden Johnson - Barbers Hill
JC Colbert - Baytown Lee
Daniel Eppinger - Baytown Sterling
Kendrick Kegler - Baytown Sterling
Jevale Roberson - Cleveland
Brendan Beard - Coldpsring
David Fulcher - Coldspring
Keion Williams - Coldspring
Vernon Hartfield - Crosby
Kagan Childree - East Chambers
Kordell David - East Chambers
Sam Neuman - East Chambers
Mark Rodriguez - East Chambers
Tyrone White - East Chambers
Trey Driver - Goose Creek Memorial
Anthony Fatal - Goose Creek Memorial
Ke'Shaun Jnofinn - Goose Creek Memorial
Christian Bowie - Hardin-Jefferson
Kolin McCoullough - Hardin-Jefferson
Seth Cozart - Huffman Hargrave
Aaron Johnson - Huffman Hargrave
Caleb Tiffin - Huffman Hargrave
Hunter West - Huffman Hargrave
Morgan Price - Hull-Daisetta
Jeremiah Guillory - Liberty
Wesley Scott - Liberty
JJ Slack - Liberty
Damian Casas - Splendora
Jessie Paris - Splendora
Brandon Haltom - Tarkington
Truitt Schubert - Tarkington
Kobe Adams - Woodville
Marcos Broom - Woodville
Da'Michael Brooks - Woodville
Seth Fabela - Woodville
Drew Poncho - Woodville
Reese Shaw - Woodville
EAST VOLLEYBALL TEAM
Caroline Ogden - Hamshire-Fannett
Reena Toomey - Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Ally White - Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Taylor Kile - Lumberton
Destyn Miguez - Nederland
Mackenzie Davis - Orangefield
Janiya Graham - Port Arthur Memorial
Kaitlyn Gil - Port Neches-Groves
Brandis Bass - Silsbee
Kennedy Sam - Silsbee
Shalyn Bobbitt - Vidor
Julian Sanford - Vidor
WEST VOLLEYBALL TEAM
Jessica Hardin - Barbers Hill
Macy Sumrall - Barbers Hill
Becca Downs - Barbers Hill
Hannah Waller - Dayton
Lexi Booze - East Chambers
Brooke Byer - Goose Creek Memorial
Megan Copeland - Hull-Daisetta
Emily Connelly - Liberty
Kara Cannon - Liberty
Summer Hoffer - Livingston
Taylor Frazier - Tarkington
Shayla Williams - Woodville
EAST BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
Alex Connell - Buna
Chris May - Kelly
Garrett Hall - Kountze
Braden Bridges - Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Cade Prejean - Orangefield
Tracy Smith - Port Neches-Groves
Jordyn Adams - Silsbee
Devon McCain - Silsbee
Landyn Tyler - Silsbee
Clayton Carpenter - West Brook
Peter Simon - West Brook
Terron Brown - West Orange-Stark
WEST BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
Max Armer - Barbers Hill
Kyler Duhon - Barbers Hill
Derek DeMoss - East Chambers
Isaiah Carzon - Goodrich
Dylan Cook - Goose Creek Memorial
Bruce Green - Hardin-Jefferson
Demetrius Johnson - Hardin Jefferson
John Persohn - Hardin-Jefferson
Darius Dugas - Huffman Hargrave
Gage Hulse - Huffman Hargrave
Ryan Harrell - Shepherd
Ty Broussard - Splendora
EAST GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
Brooke Burt - Buna
Makayla Linn - Kountze
Jo Lee Smith - Legacy Christian
Cassidy Thomas - Nederland
Tatum Garlington - Orangefield
Emmi Lummus - Orangefield
Dakayla Miller - Port Arthur Memorial
Julia Sion - Port Arthur Memorial
Chelsea Carrillo - Port Neches-Groves
Brandis Bass - Silsbee
Dakota Matthews - Silsbee
Emery Maze - Silsbee
WEST GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
Annie Carlile - Barbers Hill
Ta'Nya Gibson - Crosby
Briauna Johnson - Crosby
Bre'Lyn Adams - Goose Creek Memorial
Jordan Walker - Goose Creek Memorial
Tunisha Strong - Hardin Jefferson
Savannah Trahan - Hardin Jefferson
Casey Warren - Huffman Hargrave
Gabrielle Lavine - Hull Daisetta
Bailey Luke - Hull Daisetta
Dacey Simmons - Hull Daisetta
Makala Campbell - West Hardin
EAST BASEBALL TEAM
Gavin Green - Bridge City
Carson Wright - Hamshire-Fannett
Mitchell Breaux - Kelly
Peyton Miller - Kelly
Noah Gregory - Nederland
Landon Hiltz - Nederland
Conner Kemp - Nederland
Johnny Armstrong - Orangefield
Cade Billeaud - Port Neches-Groves
Grant Rogers - Port Neches-Groves
Austin Schaper - Port Neches-Groves
Cal Fulton - West Brook
Cole McConnell - West Brook
Tyler Sterling - West Brook
Da'quarius Gipson - West Orange-Stark
WEST BASEBALL TEAM
Camden Guarnere - Barbers Hill
River Orsak - Barbers Hill
Brayden Lenox - Big Sandy
Garrett Lilley - Big Sandy
Mccain Maxwell - Big Sandy
Brandon Henry - East Chambers
Colby Kahla - East Chambers
Judd Powell -Evadale
Parker Moye - Evadale
Christian Cienfuegos - Goose Creek Memorial
Tristan Pitkin - Goose Creek Memorial
Gavin Boles - Hardin-Jefferson
Justin Smith - Hardin-Jefferson
Ben Leisure - Huffman Hargrave
Grant Oneal - Huffman Hargrave
EAST SOFTBALL TEAM
Abby Anderson - Bridge City
Caitlin Denison - Bridge City
Marcie Moss - Buna
Savannah Wilson - Evadale
Zoey Arceneaux - Hamshire-Fannett
Mackenzie Comeaux - Hardin Jefferson
Bryanna Williams - Kirbyville
Brianna Frenzel - Little Cypress-Mauriceville
JoAnna Henry - Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Reena Toomey - Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Lexi Eversole - Nederland
Hannah Grumbles - Nederland
Destini Trahan - Nederland
Bayja Newby - Port Neches-Groves
Jenna Johnson - West Brook
WEST SOFTBALL TEAM
Sydney Hoyt - Barbers Hill
Rebecca Miller - Barbers Hill
Matee Simon - Barbers Hill
Jamie Slone - Crosby
Sydnee Hebert - Dayton
Ally McKinney - Dayton
Hannah Landry - East Chambers
Brandi Leblanc - East Chambers
Desiree Cardenas - Huffman Hargrave
Alli Humphries - Huffman Hargrave
Taylor Jordan - Splendora
Kerstyn McLain - Splendora
Kaitlyn Odom - Woodville
Koral Sylestine - Woodville
Ashtyn Richardson - West Hardin