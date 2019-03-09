After weeks of instability, things are finally starting to settle down in the 409Sports Volleyball Rankings. In fact the top three teams (East Chambers, Nederland and LCM) are holding steady.

The biggest mover is Kelly. The Lady Bulldogs are scorching hot with eight-straight wins. Tonight they'll be tested when they play host to Nederland.

Making their debut this week are Becca Peveto's Bridge City Lady Cardinals. Big Red is playing some solid volleyball, especially at home in front of their rowdy student section.

409Sports Volleyball Rankings - September 3

1. East Chambers Lady Buccaners (15-3)

Last Week's Results: (2-0) Last Week: #1

2. Nederland Lady Bulldogs (14-12)

Last Week's Results: (5-3) Last Week: #2

3. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears (17-6)

Last Week's Results: (2-0) Last Week: #3

4. Kelly Lady Bulldogs

Last Week's Results: (2-0) Last Week: #7

5. Woodville Lady Eagles (14-9)

Last Week's Results: (0-2) Last Week: #4

6. Evadale Lady Rebels (18-10)

Last Week's Results: (1-1) Last Week: #5

7. Deweyville Lady Pirates (14-7)

Last Week's Results: (1-1) Last Week: #6

8. Lumberton Lady Raiders (12-7)

Last Week's Results: (0-2) Last Week: #8

9. Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks (11-10)

Last Week's Results: (1-1) Last Week: #9

10. Bridge City Lady Cardinals (10-10)

Last Week's Results: (3-3) Last Week: NR