After weeks of battling one of the toughest schedules in the area, Allie Crommett's Nederland Lady Bulldogs are now sitting atop the 409Sports Volleyball Rankings. While their (16-12) record doesn't seem that impressive, Big Ned has taken down every challenge from teams in the 409. Last week alone the Lady Bulldogs beat both Woodville and Kelly.

While the same teams remain in our rankings, there is some movement after the completion of the YMBL Tournament.

409Sports Volleyball Rankings: September 10

1. Nederland Lady Bulldogs (16-12)

Record Last Week: (2-0) Last Week's Ranking: #2

2. East Chambers Lady Bucs (22-4)

Record Last Week: (7-1) Last Week's Ranking: #1

3. Woodville Lady Eagles (20-11)

Record Last Week: (6-2) Last Week's Ranking: #5

4. Kelly Lady Bulldogs (23-10)

Record Last Week: (5-2) Last Week's Ranking: #4

5. Deweyville Lady Pirates (20-8)

Record Last Week: (6-1) Last Week's Ranking: #7

6. Evadale Lady Rebels (20-10)

Record Last Week: (2-0) Last Week's Ranking: #6

7. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears (21-9)

Record Last Week: (4-3) Last Week's Ranking: #3

8. Bridge City Lady Cardinals (12-10)

Record Last Week: (2-0) Last Week's Ranking: #10

9. Lumberton Lady Raiders (16-10)

Record Last Week: (4-3) Last Week's Ranking: #8

10. Hardin-Jefferson Lady Hawks (14-14)

Record Last Week: (3-4) Last Week's Ranking: #9