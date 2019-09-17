Thanks to a dominating week, Nederland remains on top of the 409Sports Volleyball Rankings. The Lady Bulldogs picked up a huge sweep at Goose Creek Memorial before opening district play with another sweep of Port Arthur Memorial.

With district play underway, less games are being played during the week. That has led to more stability in the rankings, though Hamshire-Fannett is back in the top ten following a district road win at Bridge City.

409Sports Volleyball Rankings: September 17

1. Nederland Lady Bulldogs (18-12)

Results: (2-0) Last Week: #1

2. East Chambers Lady Bucs (24-4)

Results: (2-0) Last Week: #2

3. Deweyville Lady Pirates (22-8)

Results: (2-0) Last Week: #5

4. Kelly Lady Bulldogs (23-11)

Results: (0-1) Last Week #4

5. Evadale Lady Rebels (22-10)

Results: (2-0) Last Week: #6

6. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears (23-9)

Results: (2-0) Last Week: #7

7. Woodville Lady Eagles (20-13)

Results: (0-2) Last Week: #3

8. Lumberton Lady Raiders (18-10)

Results: (2-0) Last Week: #9

9. Hamshire-Fannett Lady Horns

Results: (1-0) Last Week: NR

10. Bridge City Lady Cardinals (13-11)

Results: (1-1) Last Week: #8