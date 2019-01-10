After a week off due to Tropical Storm Imelda, the 409Sports Volleyball Rankings are back! Since the last rankings there has been some movement. Nederland dropped a heartbreaking five set match at Barbers Hill, while East Chambers just keeps on rolling. Those results have led to the Lady Bucs taking back the top spot from the Lady Bulldogs.

And don't look now, but the Rock-A-Noos are back! Port Neches-Groves is off to a (3-0) start in district play.

409Sports Volleyball Rankings: October 1

1. East Chambers Lady Bucs (28-4)

Last Week: #2

2. Nederland Lady Bulldogs (20-13)

Last Week: #1

3. Deweyville Lady Pirates (26-8)

Last Week: #3

4. Kelly Lady Bulldogs (24-11)

Last Week: #4

5. Lumberton Lady Raiders (21-10)

Last Week: #8

6. Evadale Lady Rebels (25-11)

Last Week: #5

7. Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears (26-10)

Last Week: #6

8. Woodville Lady Eagles (22-11)

Last Week: #7

9. Hamshire-Fannett Lady Horns (15-12)

Last Week: #9

10. Port Neches-Groves Rock-A-Noos (13-16)

Last Week: NR

